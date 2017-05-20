News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Greeting From Jamaica: Ashley C.

May 20, 2017 at 03:18 AM
Hey Redskins family it's Ashley C. here and just wanted to tell you all a little about my experience as a rookie. Growing up I came from a gymnastics and cheerleading background. I lived in the gymnastics gym and competed up until age 16. In the mix of it all I also took up cheerleading which lead me to where I'm at today. I always dreamed of becoming an NFL Cheerleader and after graduating college I knew that this is what I wanted to do and I was willing to do whatever it took to make it happen.

From auditions, to the first draft day performance, to here in beautiful Jamaica shooting for our 2017 calendar has been nothing but amazing. Our trip to Jamaica started early Tuesday morning when we arrived in gorgeous Negril. Everyone here has treated us with such hospitality. Thursday I had my photo shoot which started off at 3:00am with hair and makeup. I was extremely nervous but with the help of my squad buddy, Javai, she helped me feel relaxed and ready to go. I had the opportunity to shoot with well known photographer Richard who has been working with the Redskins organization for the past 18 years. The photo shoot took place at the wonderful Riu Palace Resort. The scenery was in between two bushes, it was very tropical. I followed up with a fun shoot with Tyler in the pool.

I also had the opportunity to assist my squad buddy Javai with her photo shoots. We started at 3:00 am with hair and makeup. Javai had the honor to recreate a throw back calendar shoot that our Director Jamilla did years ago. She looked fabulous and nailed it on the first shot. Overall this whole experience has been nothing but incredible and I can't wait to see what the rest of season has in store!

Hail to the Redskins,

Ashley C.

