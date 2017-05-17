Greeting From Jamaica: Ashley R.

Ashley R. here! We have made it to Jamaica! We just arrived to the RIU Negril Hotel and Resort and it is beautiful. Everyone here is extremely friendly. I am super excited to see everyone's photo shoots and all of the different scenery we will be working with during the week. Also, guess who is my roommate? Taryn! Yayyyy!

Shortly after arriving we had our team rehearsal and workouts. When we arrived, I was shocked by how huge the stage was - it was at least 12 feet off of the ground! There was purple and pink lights everywhere with charcoal colored seating. After practice and workouts, the crowd gave us a standing ovation. We're so excited to bring them the 2017-2018 Calendar Trip show. Later that evening, Nikki, Candess, Azusa, Sarah and went out to have some dinner. There are so many restaurant choices to choose from here: Italian, Chinese, Mexican and traditional Jamaican. From the beautiful beach to the friendly atmosphere, The RIU Negril Hotel and Resort is the place to be!