Griffin III Finishes Debut With Touchdown





Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III answered a lot of questions in only 14 players Thursday night.

Could he handle the spotlight of the NFL? Could he run Mike Shanahan's intricate offense? Could he get the better of a Bills defense that sacked the Redskins quarterback 10 times last year?

Yes, yes and yes.

The Redskins playcall was conservative out of the gate, as the first two drives ended in a punt and forced fumble.

Griffin III saved his best for last, as he took the field for the third and final drive of the day, with the ball at the Redskins' 20-yard line.

On 2nd-and-10, Griffin III found receiver Pierre Garçon down the middle for a 20-yard gain. Two plays later, he found Garçon again, this time for 18 yards.

The aerial attack opened up the ground game for the Redskins, as running back Evan Royster gained 19 yards on the next three plays.

On 3rd-and-three from the Buffalo 20, Griffin III found Garçon for a 20-yard catch and run that ended with Garçon doing a front flip into the end zone.

Final numbers on Griffin III's day: four-for-six for 70 yards, TD, 145.8 QB rating.

Griffin III classified his first NFL experience as "extremely good"--something that Redskins fans can agree with.

"Coach [Mike Shanahan] did a good job calling plays, got me in rhythm and helped get the offense in rhythm on that third drive. That's what it's all about,"he said. "You don't always have to go out and try to put together the best scheme to the one play to the one route that's going to be wide open.

"Sometimes you have got to go out and out-execute the team."

