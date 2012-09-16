Griffin III Matches Rypien's Feat From 1993





On Sunday afternoon against the Rams, Robert Griffin III got his first and second rushing touchdowns of his career.

This was the first time in 19 years that a Redskins quarterback had two rushing scores in the same game, since Redskins great Mark Rypien did it on Nov. 7, 1993 against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a span of nearly 19 years, with 297 Redskins regular season games in between.