Griffin III Matches Rypien's Feat From 1993

On Sunday afternoon against the Rams, Robert Griffin III got his first and second rushing touchdowns of his career.
This was the first time in 19 years that a Redskins quarterback had two rushing scores in the same game, since Redskins great Mark Rypien did it on Nov. 7, 1993 against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a span of nearly 19 years, with 297 Redskins regular season games in between.
The first came with 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter and the ball placed at the 5-yard line. Griffin III faked the handoff to the running back and sprinted around the corner to the left:
The second score came with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter and the ball placed at the Rams 7-yard line. Griffin III tucked the ball and sprinted up the middle, anticipating contact and diving into the end zone:
Griffin III finished the day with 11 rushes for 82 yards, good for second on the team.
Unlike Rypien, who combined for two rushing yards in his pair of rushing touchdowns, Griffin III combined for 12 yards on his two scores.
Griffin III also added a 68-yard touchdown pass to receiver Leonard Hankerson today, while Rypien was held scoreless through the air against the Colts in 1993.
Griffin was just 3 years, 8 months and 25 days old at the time of Rypien's feat.
.
.
.