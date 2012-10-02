Griffin III Nominated For Rookie Of The Week

Griffin III led his team on four scoring drives, throwing for 323 yards and rushing for another 43. His rushing touchdown tied an NFL lead for rushing touchdowns, and his perfect four-for-four passing performance on the final drive set up the game-winning field goal.

Griffin III is one-of-five rookie nominees, along with Brandon Bolden of the New England Patriots, Vontaze Burfict of the Cincinnati Bengals, Ryan Tannehill of the Miami Dolphins and Greg Zuerlein of the St. Louis Rams.

Fans can vote for Griffin III on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 9 A.M. ET and ending on Friday at 3 P.M. ET to determine the Week 4 Rookie of the Week.

The winner will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

Griffin III was the Week 1 recipient of the award, and running back Alfred Morris was nominated for his gritty performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.

The NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.

