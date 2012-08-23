 Skip to main content
Griffin III vs. Luck Promises Hype, Intrigue

Aug 23, 2012 at 06:13 AM
The Redskins-Colts preseason game on Saturday figures to be one of the most highly-anticipated preseason games in Redskins history.

Not only will it be the debut of rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III at FedExField, but it will come against the only player taken higher than him in April's draft: Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

This is only the fifth time since the 1970 NFL merger that two quarterbacks taken No. 1 and No. 2 in the NFL draft, and only Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf (1998) have ever faced one another in the their rookie seasons. 

[Note: Tim Couch and Donovan McNabb (1999), Drew Bledsoe and Rick Mirer (1993), and Jim Plunkett and Archie Manning (1971) are the other matchups.]

Griffin III understands the hype surrounding his status, and said he look forward to this and future matchups against Luck and the Colts.

"I definitely look forward to playing the guy throughout my career," Griffin III said.  "I think it will be exciting matchups every time we face each other."

Both quarterbacks have started the first two preseason games, earning a split record.  The third preseason game traditionally features the longest action by starters, and could continue through the third quarter.

Griffin III recalls meeting Luck either at the Heisman or the College Football Awards, but explains that their interaction didn't go very far past that.

"We told each other good luck in our careers and moved on from there," Griffin III said. "He's trying to lead his team. I'm trying to help lead my team."

Leadership is already a strong suit for both quarterbacks, taking their respective teams to a bowl game in their senior season.

Prior to the NFL draft, Head Coach Mike Shanahan explained that the Redskins reviewed both quarterbacks extensively and is eager for this game as well.

"We're looking forward to both teams going against each other," Shanahan said. "Before we made the choice to move up in the draft, we looked at every game that both quarterbacks had played. We loved both guys."

Although the two quarterbacks will never be on the field at the same time, all eyes will be on the signal callers throughout the game. 

In the end, Griffin III knows that it all comes down to performance.

"We're all trying to make it in this life and make it in this league as the best [quarterback]."

.

.

.

