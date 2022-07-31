Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, staff writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they prepare for the 2022 season. Submit your inquiry below, and it could be included in Tuesday's mailbag.
4 standouts from Week 1 of Commanders' training camp
There were several players who highlighted the past four day, but here are four to keep an eye on heading into Week 2 of camp.
Kam Curl gives inside look at intense defensive competition
Defensive players are getting points from coaches for takings shots on the ball this year. Last year's winner of the competition got a car, but not the kind you would think
Training Camp Notebook | Gibson returns to practice, Cole Turner stands out on Day 4
The rookie tight end received plenty of starting snaps with the offense in Day 4 of training camp. Here are some observations from the day.
Commanders make multiple roster moves
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves on Saturday.
Wake Up Washington | Coaches, medical staff taking steady approach with Curtis Samuel
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Kerrigan: Love from Washington fanbase 'made my career'
Kerrigan holds a deep appreciation for all the support he received from Washington's fans over the years.
Training Camp Notebook | Dyami Brown ignites offense with spectacular catch over Kendall Fuller
The Washington Commanders' offense bounced back from a lackluster Day 2 with a crisp efficient Friday practice.
Ryan Kerrigan announces retirement, will sign one-day contract with Commanders
Kerrigan retires as Washington's all-time official sack leader with four Pro Bowls and a decade's worth of memories.
Wake Up Washington | Emphasis on trust, responsibility in beginning of camp
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Media Roundup | Terry McLaurin excited to mentor Jahan Dotson
Another training camp practice for the Washington Commanders is in the books, and head coach Ron Rivera, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and safety Bobby McCain all addressed the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.