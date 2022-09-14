Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, Senior Writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through the 2022 season. Submit your inquiry below, and it could be included in Wednesday's mailbag.
Darrick Forrest stepped up in first career start
Forrest recorded five tackles, two pass breakups and a game-sealing interception during the Commanders' Week 1 win.
Commanders sign DT Benning Potoa'e to practice squad, release S Ferrod Gardner
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday afternoon.
From the booth | We can all exhale after beginning a new era
Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein gives his thoughts on the Commanders' Week 1 win over the Jaguars.
Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises Gibson's 'dynamic' athleticism in space
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 13 2022.
Jahan Dotson nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week
Dotson's second touchdown of the afternoon helped seal the Commanders' Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Commanders place Phidarian Mathis on IR, signs Donovan Jeter
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday morning.
Carson Wentz nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week award
Wentz completed 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions during the Commanders' 28-22 win over the Jaguars.
3 numbers to know after the Commanders Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars
Washington showed its talent and grit in a hard-fought victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the season. Here are some numbers to know from the first win of the Commanders era:
Commanders-Jaguars Stats & Snaps
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
5 takeaways from Washington's Week 1 win
The Washington Commanders opened the 2022 season with a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are five takeaways from the matchup, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.