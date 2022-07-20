News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Jul 20, 2022 at 02:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

03172022 Wentz Intro PC 003
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Each week, staff writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they prepare for the 2022 season. Submit your inquiry below, and it could be included in Tuesday's mailbag.

Related Content

news

PFF's Mike Renner predicts breakout season for Sam Cosmi

Renner listed Cosmi as one of 15 players he thinks could take the biggest jump in 2022.

news

Training camp preview | Tight end

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the tight ends.

news

Wake Up Washington | 6 things to know about the Commanders' cornerbacks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

news

Top 5 wide receivers Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com is continuing its look at the top players that the Washington Commanders will see at each position in the 2022 season. Next up are the wide receivers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Inside the connection between Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

news

Terry McLaurin rated as top 10 WR in Madden 23

McLaurin's 91 overall rating is the eighth highest at his position.

news

Training camp preview | Linebackers

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the linebackers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into Curtis Samuel's impact in 2022

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 18, 2022.

news

Training camp preview | Quarterback

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the quarterbacks.

news

Rivera: Commanders will use more two-linebacker sets in 2022

The Commanders believe lining up in their buffalo formation gives them more flexibility to adapt to offenses.

news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Commanders' newest CB

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Advertising