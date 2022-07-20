Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, staff writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they prepare for the 2022 season. Submit your inquiry below, and it could be included in Tuesday's mailbag.
News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com
PFF's Mike Renner predicts breakout season for Sam Cosmi
Renner listed Cosmi as one of 15 players he thinks could take the biggest jump in 2022.
Training camp preview | Tight end
Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the tight ends.
Wake Up Washington | 6 things to know about the Commanders' cornerbacks
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Top 5 wide receivers Washington will face in 2022
Commanders.com is continuing its look at the top players that the Washington Commanders will see at each position in the 2022 season. Next up are the wide receivers.
Wake Up Washington | Inside the connection between Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Terry McLaurin rated as top 10 WR in Madden 23
McLaurin's 91 overall rating is the eighth highest at his position.
Training camp preview | Linebackers
Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the linebackers.
Wake Up Washington | Diving into Curtis Samuel's impact in 2022
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Training camp preview | Quarterback
Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the quarterbacks.
Rivera: Commanders will use more two-linebacker sets in 2022
The Commanders believe lining up in their buffalo formation gives them more flexibility to adapt to offenses.