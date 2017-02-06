Highlights From Kirk Cousins' Super Bowl Week On Radio Row

"It's unique for there to be a quarterback that goes to the Pro Bowl and is looking at free agency," Cousins said. "That just doesn't happen very often but I'm excited for what lies ahead. As I've said before the ball is in the Redskins court. They're going to make the decisions that they want to make and Ill react accordingly. It's great to be here live at a lot of great events this week and sounds cliché but we have to get here as a team. Get here as Redskins fans expect and are used to from the 80s and the early 90s. That's what we are chasing and it's a bit bittersweet being around here and going to all the different events looking at Matt Ryan and Tom Brady on billboards.