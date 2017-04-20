News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

How Do Redskins Players Describe Their First Week Back?

Apr 20, 2017 at 06:50 AM
041917_WorkoutsDay3_615.jpg

The first week of the offseason program has concluded and the anticipation to get onto the field with pads has only just commenced.

For many players, this represents a time to reconnect with their teammates just as much as it means the opportunity to get back into the Redskins' weight room.

And for the first time since the end of the regular season, the majority of the team shared stories about their offseasons, met the new players signed and coaches hired in their absence and began the pursuit of a championship again.

Just how exactly are players feeling this week though? We asked many of them between workouts and after meetings to describe their first few days back in the building with each other in a word or a phrase. Here were their responses (Take their answers for what they're worth).

Vernon Davis: Magnificent

Josh Doctson: Excited

Bashaud Breeland: Enjoyable

DeAngelo Hall: Excitement, Anticipation

Terrelle Pryor Sr.: Team building

Morgan Moses: Determined

Su'a Cravens: Fun

Zach Brown: Family

Will Blackmon: Motivated

Brandon Scherff: Excited

Spencer Long: Good to be working as a team again

Maurice Harris: Back on track

Niles Paul: Exciting

Nick Sundberg: Refreshing

Tress Way: Ping-Pong and soreness

Dustin Hopkins: Motivating

Mason Foster: Freaking exhilarating

Matt Jones: Dedicated

Steven Daniels: Excited

Quinton Dunbar: Togetherness

Kendall Fuller: Great

Arie Kouandjio: Great

Mack Brown: Intentions

Ziggy Hood: Good to be back on schedule

Deshazor Everett: Enthusiastic

Martrell Spaight: Nasty

