How Do Redskins Players Describe Their First Week Back?

The first week of the offseason program has concluded and the anticipation to get onto the field with pads has only just commenced.
For many players, this represents a time to reconnect with their teammates just as much as it means the opportunity to get back into the Redskins' weight room.
And for the first time since the end of the regular season, the majority of the team shared stories about their offseasons, met the new players signed and coaches hired in their absence and began the pursuit of a championship again.
Just how exactly are players feeling this week though? We asked many of them between workouts and after meetings to describe their first few days back in the building with each other in a word or a phrase. Here were their responses (Take their answers for what they're worth).
Vernon Davis: Magnificent
Josh Doctson: Excited
Bashaud Breeland: Enjoyable
DeAngelo Hall: Excitement, Anticipation
Terrelle Pryor Sr.: Team building
Morgan Moses: Determined
Su'a Cravens: Fun
Zach Brown: Family
Will Blackmon: Motivated
Brandon Scherff: Excited
Spencer Long: Good to be working as a team again
Maurice Harris: Back on track
Niles Paul: Exciting
Nick Sundberg: Refreshing
Tress Way: Ping-Pong and soreness
Dustin Hopkins: Motivating
Mason Foster: Freaking exhilarating
Matt Jones: Dedicated
Steven Daniels: Excited
Quinton Dunbar: Togetherness
Kendall Fuller: Great
Arie Kouandjio: Great
Mack Brown: Intentions
Ziggy Hood: Good to be back on schedule
Deshazor Everett: Enthusiastic
Martrell Spaight: Nasty