How to watch Dan Quinn's introductory press conference

The Washington Commanders have found their new head coach.
After a thorough search by Managing Partner Josh Harris and an advisory committee featuring Rick Spielman, Bob Myers, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Mitch Rales and David Blitzer, the Commanders have hired former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to be the franchise's 31st head coach. He will address the media for the first time on Monday. Feb. 5
Quinn, who was named the Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2021, brings decades of coaching experience, most of which comes at the NFL level. He's spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He was also the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons, helping the franchise reach a Super Bowl following the 2016 season.
Quinn now joins general manager Adam Peters to rebuild a team that finished 4-13 in 2023. In addition to the No. 2 overall pick, the team has either other draft picks, including two second- and third-round picks, and the most projected available cap space to add new players that match their vision for the direction going forward.
Here's how to watch Quinn's introductory press conference.
WHO: Head coach Dan Quinn, Managing Partner Josh Harris and general manager Adam Peters
WHAT: Introductory press conference
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m.
The Commanders will also stream Quinn's press conference on their website and app.