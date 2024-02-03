 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

How to watch Dan Quinn's introductory press conference

Feb 03, 2024 at 04:45 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Dan_Quinn020324

The Washington Commanders have found their new head coach.

After a thorough search by Managing Partner Josh Harris and an advisory committee featuring Rick Spielman, Bob Myers, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Mitch Rales and David Blitzer, the Commanders have hired former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to be the franchise's 31st head coach. He will address the media for the first time on Monday. Feb. 5

Quinn, who was named the Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2021, brings decades of coaching experience, most of which comes at the NFL level. He's spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He was also the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons, helping the franchise reach a Super Bowl following the 2016 season.

Quinn now joins general manager Adam Peters to rebuild a team that finished 4-13 in 2023. In addition to the No. 2 overall pick, the team has either other draft picks, including two second- and third-round picks, and the most projected available cap space to add new players that match their vision for the direction going forward.

Here's how to watch Quinn's introductory press conference.

WHO: Head coach Dan Quinn, Managing Partner Josh Harris and general manager Adam Peters

WHAT: Introductory press conference

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders

X: @Commanders

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@commanders

The Commanders will also stream Quinn's press conference on their website and app.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn named Washington Commanders' 31st head coach

Quinn, who was named the Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2021, brings decades of coaching experience, most of which comes at the NFL level. He's spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He was also the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons, helping the franchise reach a Super Bowl following the 2016 season.
news

Four takeaways from 2024 Senior Bowl practices

Senior Bowl Week is ending, but that doesn't mean we're done looking at all we learned over the past three days. So, let's look at five takeaways from the three Senior Bowl practices that were available for media members to attend.
news

Wake Up Washington | Reflections from Mobile

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
news

Senior Bowl notebook | Ray Davis, Brenden Rice stand out on Day 3

The final Senior Bowl practice has come and gone. The next time the American and National teams see each other at Hancock Whitney Stadium will be for the actual game, which takes place on Saturday at noon. For now, though, let's look at some of the highlights from Thursday. 
news

Senior Bowl notebook | Bull rushes, interceptions and one-handed grabs

Day 2 of the Senior Bowl has come to a close. There wasn't a cloud in the sky as the sun shined on the players and coaches at Hancock Whitney Stadium, and while several players with strong performances on Day 1 tried to maintain their momentum, others attempted to get back on track and give scouts some positive plays to evaluate. Let's not waste any more time and dive into what happened Wednesday afternoon.
news

Senior Bowl notebook | Offensive line, receivers shine on Day 1

Day 1 of the Senior Bowl has officially wrapped up in Mobile, Alabama. The American and National teams both had their first practices with several prospects improving their stock among scouts. Here are some observations from this afternoon. 
news

Commanders 2023 season review | Safety

Over the next few weeks, Peters, and eventually the new head coach, will go through the roster to determine what moves, if any, should be taken to bolster each position. Though we don't have any say in how the new front office will mold the team going forward, Commanders.com will look back at how each group performed last season, breaking down top performers and looking ahead at where they could go next. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Prospect breakdowns and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
news

Five players to watch at the 2024 Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is just a few days away, meaning some of the best college prospects in the country will be in Mobile, Alabama, to make a good first impression on NFL scouts. Here are five players to watch when practice starts.
news

Commanders 2023 season review | Cornerbacks

Over the next few weeks, Peters, and eventually the new head coach, will go through the roster to determine what moves, if any, should be taken to bolster each position. Though we don't have any say in how the new front office will mold the team going forward, Commanders.com will look back at how each group performed last season, breaking down top performers and looking ahead at where they could go next. 
news

Wake Up Washington | The path to the draft starts in Mobile

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.
Advertising