If Healthy, Lichtensteiger Expected To Start

Jul 02, 2012 at 07:22 AM
Before tearing his ACL and MCL vs. Philadelphia in Week 6 of the 2011 season, Kory Lichtensteiger was enjoying his finest season as a pro.

After solid play earned him 14 starts to end the 2010 season, Lichtensteiger was blossoming as a full-time starter in 2011. 

Behind a solid offensive line, the Redskins got off to a fast start, due in part to Lichtensteiger's presence at left guard.

With his the season-ending injury against the Eagles, the Redskins shuffled four players through left guard position, winning only two more games.

Feeling fully healthy headed into training camp, the Redskins will be looking to Lichtensteiger to regain his form and win back his starting spot.

"I expect Kory to come back and to play as good as he was when he left off," said offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.  "I expect him to be our starter."

Lichtensteiger worked out with coaches and trainers at the team's facilities throughout the offseason, but was limited during OTA's and mini-camp. 

He is not expected to practice fully until training camp, but ACL injuries are notoriously unpredictable.

"He hasn't been able to do anything at practice yet," Shanahan explained.  "I think he could if we absolutely needed him to, but I think he'll be ready for training camp.

"Knowing Kory, I don't think he'll miss a beat."

Lichtensteiger agrees, despite battling back from what he calls the worst injury of his football career.  During mini-camp practices, he spoke confidently about his timetable to return.

"In training camp, I'll probably be going in live bullets right away," he said.  "I'm doing good. I'll be ready for the season."

If Lichtensteiger is unable to start right away, the team is stocked with potential replacements, including draft picks Josh LeRibeus and Adam Gettis, as well as incumbent veterans Maurice Hurt, Tyler Polumbus, Erik Cook and Nevin McCaskill.

