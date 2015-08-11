Injuries Give Three New Cornerbacks Chance To Stand Out

McCann, a four-year veteran who has bounced around with the Ravens, Cowboys, Raiders, Dolphins and Cardinals, is used to adjusting to different styles. With that experience comes recognition of the constants in this daily catchup, namely listening.

"You've got to absorb everything," McCann said. "I've been in a position where I've played every position in the secondary. And so I'm doing my best to soak up whatever I can from the playbook but also from the coaches. Anytime I see a player get pulled to the side and he's getting a little extra coaching, I'm over there trying to listen a little bit so I can pick up as much as I can as fast as possible."

Speed and pressure are not an issue for DreQuan Hoskey, the Richmond native that went undrafted from the University of Virginia this spring and was unsigned by the Redskins shortly after attending the team's rookie minicamp in May.

Between then and a few days ago, Hoskey was training to become a NASCAR gunner for Team Penske in Charlotte, N.C., changing rear tires in the pit crew. He was ready to commit to the job until he got the call to head to Richmond.

"It's definitely an adrenaline rush and the cars are coming in fast and you've got to adjust quickly," Hoskey said. "It's just like football. So that's why I can relate to it. It feels good to be back home."

Hoskey may have a slight advantage over his other counterparts considering he was familiar with Fewell and defensive coordinator Joe Barry, if only for a few days. Regardless of the new players' diverse backgrounds, each of them is still catching up to the speed and physicality of the NFL, adjusting to being thrown into the gauntlet without much preparation.

"They're willing people. They're fast learners," said Fewell, hoping he can prepare them for the team's first preseason game in Cleveland Thursday night. "Obviously, they're not in the greatest shape. They're in good shape. And then the speed of the game for them, playing on an NFL roster and going against these skilled receivers, those are the challenges they present. And they've been stepping up."

"First day, I'm here in 1-on-1s. I'm like I just can't back up, I've got to go face the challenge," Everett said. "I went against [DeSean Jackson]. The crowd was like, 'You're going to press DeSean?' [I'm] like, 'Hey I got to go out there and play my game.' They're good players. All they do is help me step my game up. If I'm not ready I'm going to get exposed."

And that fear, undoubtedly infused with some excitement, makes each of these cornerbacks just a little more focused, more attentive and more open to change.

They realize an opportunity like this – to play on the defense, to get reps at special teams – is rare and may be limited to a few weeks, or even a few days. In the meantime, they'll continue to study their playbook, ask veterans for advice and try to cherish another day in the NFL.

"It's a man's game," Everett said. "You can't go out there playing soft, you've got to go out there and play hard every play. I'm blessed with an opportunity and I've got to make the most of it."

