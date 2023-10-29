Instant Analysis | Commanders make costly mistakes in loss to Eagles

Quarterback Sam Howell was at the center of all of it. He responded to one of the worst showings of his young career against the Giants with a career day against a significantly tougher defense. He threw the ball 52 times, one more than his previous career high of 51 against the Chicago Bears, and had 39 completions for 397 yards and four touchdowns.

Howell was helped by the fact that he had the cleanest pocket of his career, as he was only sacked one time all day. Some of that was a credit to the adjustments the Commanders made on the offensive line with Tyler Larsen at center and Saahdiq Charles at left guard, but there was also an emphasis on getting the ball out of Howell's hands faster through quick passes, screens and the occasional run play.

That worked to tremendous effect in the first half with the Commanders scoring on two of their first three drives. Thanks to a 29-yard run by Brian Robinson Jr. and a 26-yard reception by Terry McLaurin, they were able to strike first and go up 7-0. That was followed up by a nine-play drive on their ensuing possession that covered 75 yards and ended with Howell throwing his second touchdown pass of the day to Jahan Dotson, who led the team with eight catches for 108 yards, to make the score 14-3.