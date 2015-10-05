Jamison Crowder Breaks Out In Expanded Role

Crowder led the team with a season-high seven catches for 65 yards en route to the Redskins' 23-20 victory over the Eagles at FedExField. He was targeted 12 times by quarterback Kirk Cousins and became a reliable weapon as the game progressed.

"We've seen that all camp," head coach Jay Gruden said. "He had the injury there at the end of camp. He's starting to emerge himself into a quality slot receiver for us and outside. The injury set him back just a little bit. Once we felt like he was 100 percent, we felt like he's deserving of being where he is, and that's on the field. He's a tough guy. He handles the running game, smart, obviously makes big catches. The game's not too big for him, you can see that."

That's largely due to preparation, something Crowder said he could credit to studying each day throughout the week in order to feel completely ready for Sunday. Once he made his first catch, the jitters disappeared and confidence began to blossom.

"I was in my playbook and everything just making sure I'm on top of my stuff so I don't have any mental errors once I'm out there," Crowder said. "So I felt like going into this game I did a great job this week preparing."