Jamison Crowder Joins Monroe High School's Wall Of Fame

"It's a good thing for the kids there to see guys like myself going to schools like Duke and making it to the NFL because it helps inspire them and give them some motivation because a lot of kids there aren't as fortunate as I was to have both parents in the household," Crowder said. "A lot of my friends grew up in single parent households. For me to go there and my family to be from that area, I know a lot of people there, they respect me and I just want to be motivational for them and their kids and even my peers that I went to school with. A lot of them still look up to me now as motivation for whatever they're doing."

Crowder's commitment comes from a maturity few have so early in their careers. It's been noticeable in his two years with the Redskins and been even more impactful in Monroe. Sowell has played a part in cultivating that from both his basketball and football players, sports Crowder both played.

"He had a huge impact on my life and a lot of guys' lives, my teammates , guys before me," Crowder said. "Everybody knows coach Sowell, he's one of those guys that's always giving his all to help the community and the students that he's involved with, helping them to become better men as well as better players."

The only umbrage Sowell and his coaching staff receive from Crowder now is directed towards their Cowboys fandom, which has been tested since one of their star players was drafted by Washington.