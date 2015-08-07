Jamison Crowder Was Really Good At Basketball, Thought About Walking On At Duke

RELATED LINKS:
J.J. Redick, Grant Hill, Christian Laettner and Jamison Crowder all attended Duke and excelled in athletics, but the latter was the only one to do it on the football field.
But could he have played for the Duke Blue Devils' basketball team, a program that was won five National Championships?
Probably, and he almost did.
"I did, I considered walking on at Duke, but never really got the chance, so I just stuck with football," he told Redskins.com. "I was able to go in there and play a little pickup ball with Quinn Cook and those guys."
You might be thinking he's a little overzealous, reaching for a dream a lot of people think they can achieve just because they did a few things on the court as a high schooler.
Crowder, however, averaged 22 points per game during his senior season at Monroe (N.C.) High School in a basketball-crazed state.
"I was a really good, really good basketball player," he said. "My junior year, we won the state, averaged 16 points. My senior year, wasn't as tough as it'd usually be, but I averaged 22 and scored 40 points in the game against West Stanly."
The 5-foot-8 wide receiver said that "a bunch of the guys don't believe me when I tell them, but I was really good."
"That was the sport I was playing since I was six, playing rec league ball in my time, and a lot of people around the way know that I was a tough basketball player as well," he said.
