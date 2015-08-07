News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jamison Crowder Was Really Good At Basketball, Thought About Walking On At Duke

Aug 07, 2015 at 12:33 AM

RELATED LINKS:
--Fans Of #SkinsCamp: Day 6
--Fans Of #SkinsCamp: Day 4

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

J.J. Redick, Grant Hill, Christian Laettner and Jamison Crowder all attended Duke and excelled in athletics, but the latter was the only one to do it on the football field.

But could he have played for the Duke Blue Devils' basketball team, a program that was won five National Championships?

Crowder_basketball.JPG

Probably, and he almost did.

"I did, I considered walking on at Duke, but never really got the chance, so I just stuck with football," he told Redskins.com. "I was able to go in there and play a little pickup ball with Quinn Cook and those guys."

You might be thinking he's a little overzealous, reaching for a dream a lot of people think they can achieve just because they did a few things on the court as a high schooler.

Crowder, however, averaged 22 points per game during his senior season at Monroe (N.C.) High School in a basketball-crazed state.

"I was a really good, really good basketball player," he said. "My junior year, we won the state, averaged 16 points. My senior year, wasn't as tough as it'd usually be, but I averaged 22 and scored 40 points in the game against West Stanly."

The 5-foot-8 wide receiver said that "a bunch of the guys don't believe me when I tell them, but I was really good."

"That was the sport I was playing since I was six, playing rec league ball in my time, and a lot of people around the way know that I was a tough basketball player as well," he said.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising