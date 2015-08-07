Jamison Crowder Was Really Good At Basketball, Thought About Walking On At Duke

Probably, and he almost did.

"I did, I considered walking on at Duke, but never really got the chance, so I just stuck with football," he told Redskins.com. "I was able to go in there and play a little pickup ball with Quinn Cook and those guys."

You might be thinking he's a little overzealous, reaching for a dream a lot of people think they can achieve just because they did a few things on the court as a high schooler.

Crowder, however, averaged 22 points per game during his senior season at Monroe (N.C.) High School in a basketball-crazed state.

"I was a really good, really good basketball player," he said. "My junior year, we won the state, averaged 16 points. My senior year, wasn't as tough as it'd usually be, but I averaged 22 and scored 40 points in the game against West Stanly."

The 5-foot-8 wide receiver said that "a bunch of the guys don't believe me when I tell them, but I was really good."

"That was the sport I was playing since I was six, playing rec league ball in my time, and a lot of people around the way know that I was a tough basketball player as well," he said.

