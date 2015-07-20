Jeron Johnson Gets A Little Help From Kevin Durant In NFC East Talk

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

From teammates to rivals, that's how life in the NFL goes sometimes, as is the case for former Seattle Seahawks Jeron Johnson and Byron Maxwell.

While Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas form the backbone of the "Legion of Boom," Johnson and Maxwell also contributed to the hard hitting ways.

This offseason, though, their paths both went east, as Johnson landed in Washington, D.C., and Maxwell in Philadelphia.

This past weekend, they were back in Seattle to participate in Sherman's charity softball game, where, with the a little bit of help from diehard Redskins fan Kevin Durant, Johnson let Maxwell know it's all about #HTTR.

"Me and @easymoneysniper letting BMax know what to expect this Fall#HTTR !! @rsherman25 softball game," Johnson captioned the photo.

The two NFC East rivals will face off for the first of two games on Oct. 4 at FedExField.

.

.