Jets' Defense A Difficult Puzzle To Solve

"He's a big athletic guy, you know what I mean?" Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "He can play nose guard. He can play 3-technique. Very athletic. They've got a great substitution pattern. All their guys, really, when they come in there, they're fresh and they're active and they're strong and they all bring something different to the table. Their coaches do an excellent job of substituting guys, keeping them fresh and making life miserable for offensive linemen."

This test against the Jets' defense will be tough for an offensive line that will be making its first appearance together ever.

Trent Williams and Kory Lichtensteiger have already been ruled out of the game, meaning Ty Nsekhe and Josh LeRibeus will be making their first starts of the season.

And with Spencer Long making his third career start and Scherff making his sixth career start, Morgan Moses is the most experienced member of the group.

The second-year University of Virginia product will be making just his seventh career start.

"Very physical," LeRibeus said of the front seven. "They're not loafers. They're going to be after us every play. It's definitely one of those you have to be [ready for]. You're tense, you're stressed, you're going every single play. I think we'll get after them."

A key to possibly softening a defense known to be among the most aggressive units in the NFL is getting your run game going.