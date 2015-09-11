Joe Barry Ready For Defense's First Challenge

From their first practice together up until the days before the regular season opener, Barry has seen progress in his unit.

"It's a building process," Barry said. "Every day is better. You hope you build and stack a block on top of each other every day. Training camp's a process. We kind of broke it down into phases. We had the offseason. We had training camp, and then we had the preseason. Now, we're moving into another phase, but each progression of each phase, I think I've been satisfied with. Now ultimately, none of those other phases matter. Now, we've got to go to the phase of playing games and winning games but the progression, I like what we've been able to do."

Barry and his staff – which returns Kirk Olivadotti but also adds guys like Robb Akey and Perry Fewell – made a concerted effort throughout the offseason to focus on fundamentals in tackling.

Each day during practice, the team starts with individual drills. The defensive linemen and linebackers, especially, first work on tackling drills before anything else — or, at least the best they could under current league guidelines.

"I think tackling is a major issue in the NFL right now just because of the way the rules are now," Barry said. "You really can't, from the time you play your last game, last year on December 29th or whatever it was, you really don't tackle anybody until damn near the first preseason game. You can emphasize it, you can talk about it, you can drill it. But, until you actually go out and tackle a dude, that's the only true way to do it. …We try to create drills for guys in the offseason, that nine-week period when we're out on the field. Try to be as creative as possible but there's no way to create a real tackle, unless going out and tackling a guy. You can't do that until the preseason."

.

.