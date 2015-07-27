Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch Continue Dominant Stretch

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

What does victory taste like on a warm afternoon in Indianapolis?

Oil, rubber and hot bricks.

Joe Gibbs Racing Kyle Busch continued his midseason dominance on Sunday, as he scored his third victory in as many weeks. It was also his fourth victory in five races, and as is the postrace tradition for the Brickyard 400, Busch kissed the bricks at the finish line.

While Busch moved forward in the points to 32nd place with his victory (remember he missed the first half of the season with injury), his first-place finish was Gibbs' seventh of the season.

Factor in Redskins' fan Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s two wins, and those connected to the three-time Super Bowl winning franchise have accumulated victories in nearly half of the races this season.

