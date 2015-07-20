Joe Gibbs Racing's Kyle Busch Notches Second Straight Victory

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Kyle Busch has been making up for lost time. Quickly.

Busch missed 11 races to start the Sprint Cup season before making his return to the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, finishing 11th in his first race of the season.

While it took the Gibbs driver some time to re-acclimate to the pace of race day, he's had no problem showing the competition what he's capable of in the last few weeks, winning three of four races including yesterday's 5-Hour Energy 301.

The race Busch didn't win? That was a checkered flag taking by diehard Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Busch currently sits 33rd in points, three spots behind the threshold for eligibility in the sport's playoff bracket.