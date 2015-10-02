Join Sam Huff For Hall Of Fame Charity Sports Breakfast

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

A week from Saturday, Pro Football Hall Of Famer and legendary Redskin Sam Huff will once again host "The Sam Huff Hall of Fame Charity Sports Breakfast" at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

From 9-11 a.m., the event will coincide with the 29th Annual West Virginia Breeders Classics and will include several legendary guests.

They include Hall of Fame thoroughbred trainer King T. Leatherbury, Hall of Fame jockey Braulio Baeza, two-time Super Bowl champion Redskins linebackers Neal Olkewicz and Rich Milot and nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker Maxie Baughan.

The breakfast will also have a live auction of sports memorabilia including an authentic NFL jersey signed by NFL Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff.

The proceeds from the breakfast support the efforts of the Eastern Panhandle CARE Clinic, the Charles Town Races Chaplaincy and the United Way of the Eastern Panhandle.