Joining The Redskins 'Emotional' For Ray Agnew

Donning the burgundy and gold will be a little be emotional for Ray Agnew, signed to the team's practice squad on Sunday.
Agnew played for the Cleveland Browns last season and was part of the Dallas Cowboys' preseason roster this year.
While Cleveland was the team to let his NFL dream become more than just that, playing for the Redskins will make his late grandfather proud.
The Southern Illinois product appeared in 12 games last season recorded two carries for two yards and three receptions for 15 yards.
He joins Houston Bates, Takoby Cofield, Corey Crawford, Ryan Delaire, Quinton Dunbar, Je'Ron Hamm, Terrance Plummer and Trey Williams on the Redskins' practice squad.
