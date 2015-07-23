Kerrigan Helps Save The World In 'Sharknado 3'

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

To call the "Sharknado" movie franchise bad is to call a tornado a light breeze.

But you don't turn the SyFy channel on at 9 p.m. on a Wednesday night to kill your brain cells for nothing, and indeed you didn't have to. For DMV residents – and Redskins fans in general – player and fan cameos rained down in abundance in "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No" just as much as the Sharks that tried to eat them.