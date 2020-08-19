LB Kevin Pierre-Louis Came To Washington For An Opportunity. He's Making The Most Of It.

His late-season surge prompted Washington to sign him to a one-year deal this offseason, and the new coaching staff likes what they've seen from the 28-year-old journeyman.

"He's come in and he's been as advertised in terms of showing how explosive he is. He's showing us his ability to be in the right place at the right time," Rivera said on "The Kevin Sheehan Show" on Aug. 14. "He's been exciting to watch."

Pierre-Louis, who has played strongside linebacker and dime linebacker during training camp, described himself as an explosive linebacker with "quick-twitch speed" who has a knack for getting to the ball. He's used that skillset to stand out among a crowded linebacker room.

When Pierre-Louis was in Seattle, he approached Davis after a game to let him know how much he appreciated Davis' game and how much he paid attention to it. Pierre-Louis also mentioned Foster's physicality, Holcomb's combination of power and speed and Bostic's physical, downfield playing style. He even commented on fifth-round rookie Khaleke Hudson, who like Pierre-Louis is not the biggest linebacker but plays with heart and passion.

Despite having a constant rotation during practice, Pierre-Louis has seen a lot of continuity between all of the linebackers. Now it's about fine-tuning the details of the position and the defensive scheme.