Kirk Cousins Drove Around D.C. Monday With Free Copies Of Madden

Aug 25, 2015 at 04:45 AM

Imagine calling an Uber and seeing quarterback Kirk Cousins jump out to surprise you with a free copy of the new Madden NFL video game.

A few people got that experience yesterday from 2-5 p.m. thanks to a cross promotion between the popular video game franchise and the (even more) popular taxi service.

Basically, people who needed an Uber just had to have entered a promo code and requested the Madden option on the app. If the car became available, Cousins was ready with a gift, a smile and a photo.

Apparently "demand was off the charts" for the games. You just had to be in the right place at the right time, a truism for life, really.

If you're planning on purchasing Madden by the way, here's a list of Redskins players' rankings in this year's game. 

