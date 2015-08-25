Kirk Cousins Drove Around D.C. Monday With Free Copies Of Madden

RELATED LINKS:
Imagine calling an Uber and seeing quarterback Kirk Cousins jump out to surprise you with a free copy of the new Madden NFL video game.
A few people got that experience yesterday from 2-5 p.m. thanks to a cross promotion between the popular video game franchise and the (even more) popular taxi service.
Basically, people who needed an Uber just had to have entered a promo code and requested the Madden option on the app. If the car became available, Cousins was ready with a gift, a smile and a photo.
Apparently "demand was off the charts" for the games. You just had to be in the right place at the right time, a truism for life, really.
If you're planning on purchasing Madden by the way, here's a list of Redskins players' rankings in this year's game.
