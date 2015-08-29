Kirk Cousins Overcomes Adversity In First Start

Oftentimes, after throwing one interception, it would be followed up by another turnover on the next drive, putting his defense in a precarious situation.

On Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens, Cousins had the opportunity to showcase his growth as a quarterback after throwing an interception to Terrell Suggs on the Redskins' opening drive of the game.

On the ensuing Washington drive, Cousins didn't seemed phased in the bit, as the fourth-year quarterback out of Michigan State showed he had moved on from the early turnover, attempting several passes across the middle without hesitation and trying to make plays for his offense.

It was just one example of the hard work put in this offseason by Cousins, who would lead the Redskins' offense to two touchdowns in his first start of the preseason in Washington's 31-13 victory over Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

"It makes a huge difference being a fourth-year player than a third-year player," Cousins told reporters after the game. "I understand the game much better, and I spent the offseason studying, and I feel much better about my performances."

Cousins says he always prepares each week like he's going to be the team's starting quarterback, an approach that paid off this week when starter Robert Griffin III, who suffered a concussion last week against the Detroit Lions, was abruptly scratched from the game on Friday evening after being evaluated by independent league neurologists.

Cousins, who had performed well against second and third stringers in the Redskins' first two preseason games against the Browns and Lions, overcame the adversity on Saturday to complete 20-of-27 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown against a talented Ravens defense.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said he is "really proud" of Cousins for stepping in and delivering a strong performance under tough circumstances.

Then, to see Cousins come back from the early interception to lead the Redskins to two scoring drives was "impressive."