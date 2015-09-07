Kyshoen Jarrett Won't Predict Score, But Confident Virginia Tech Will Win Tonight

"I'm excited to see those boys play," he said. "As a senior, junior, I know most of them, so I came in with a lot of them. I'm excited about that defense and what Bud Foster may have cooked up. Excited to see my DBs play, excited to see the talent we have on offense, see them get to work. So I'm excited for them boys. Definitely feel like we can pull it out like we did last year. Just going to take leadership, that commitment throughout this week and they'll be able to go out there and perform."