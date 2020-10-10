News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 10/10: Looking At Kyle Allen's Impact On The Offense

Oct 10, 2020 at 09:47 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Kyle Allen hands off the ball to Peyton Barber during practice on Oct. 8, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
Kyle Allen hands off the ball to Peyton Barber during practice on Oct. 8, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Kyle Allen's history of fighting for a starting role.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell gives his perspective on the quarterback change.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about analysts' reaction to the quarterback change,

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Ron Rivera's thoughts about Dwayne Haskins Jr.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at what impact Kyle Allen will have on Washington's offense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives fans one number to know ahead of Washington's game against the Rams.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his perspective on Ryan Kerrigan's performance since Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about how Washington will allow close family members into FedExField.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Wyrich writes about how Fuller and teammates appreciated Rivera being 'forward' on the QB change.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about how Washington will allow a limited number of family members to attend the game against the Rams. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also gives his perspective on how Smith's return draws closer. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 5 Matchup Vs. The Rams

-- WFT Daily: How Terry McLaurin Can Build On A Dominant Start

-- Kyle Allen Is Well-Prepared To Lead Washington's Offense

-- WFT Daily: Assessing The Defense Through 4 Games

-- Washington Football Team Will Host Players' Families at Sunday's Game vs. Rams

-- Washington Football Team Vs. Los Angeles Rams Preview: Jared Goff Comes To FedExField

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Dominates Rams In Playoffs

-- Alex Smith Named Backup, Takes Next Step Towards Returning To Game Action

-- 'I'm Always Ready': Kyle Allen Leans On Past Experiences To Prepare For Starting Role

-- Wake Up Washington 10/7: Kyle Allen Has Been Named The Week 5 Starting Quarterback

-- QB Kyle Allen To Start Sunday Vs. Rams

-- President's Weekly Brief: PSA – I Don't Make Roster Decisions

-- Washington's Offense Shows Progress By Relying On Its Playmakers

-- Washington Is Starting To Unlock Antonio Gibson's Full Potential

-- After 4 Games, The NFC East Is Wide Open

-- Ron Rivera Surprised With 'Coach's Corner' To Support His Battle With Cancer

-- The Best Is Yet To Come For Antonio Gandy-Golden

