Wake Up Washington 10/10: Looking At Kyle Allen's Impact On The Offense

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Oct. 9, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team & Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Kyle Allen's history of fighting for a starting role.
-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell gives his perspective on the quarterback change.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about analysts' reaction to the quarterback change,
-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Ron Rivera's thoughts about Dwayne Haskins Jr.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at what impact Kyle Allen will have on Washington's offense.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives fans one number to know ahead of Washington's game against the Rams.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his perspective on Ryan Kerrigan's performance since Week 1.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about how Washington will allow close family members into FedExField.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Wyrich writes about how Fuller and teammates appreciated Rivera being 'forward' on the QB change.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about how Washington will allow a limited number of family members to attend the game against the Rams. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also gives his perspective on how Smith's return draws closer. (Subscription)
