News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Looking Back At Pierre Garçon's History Of Charitable Endeavors

Jan 18, 2017 at 06:38 AM
garcon_haiti.jpg

Since his rookie year, wide receiver Pierre Garçon has made it his mission to give back in any way he can. We've seen Garçon work with the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, establish his own charities, and even travel the world to personally contribute.

As a result, the Washington Redskins selected Garçon this past December as their nominee for the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.

In 2008, Garçon was drafted by the Indiana Colts in the sixth round and he went on to establish the Pierre Garçon Helping Hands Foundation that same year. As a public figure, he hoped to use his status as a way to  bring attention to the causes he felt strongly about, which was recently documented by NFL Player Engagement Insider Jim Gehman.

When Garçon was picked up by the Redskins in 2012 as a free agent, he brought his charitable works with him to Washington and they continue to thrive to this day. One is the annual Pierre Garçon All-White Party that has raised nearly $400,000 for the Boys & Girls Club alone.

Outside of his own endeavours, Garçon actively supports the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation by dedicating his off days to assist with events such as Teacher Appreciation Kickoff, Redskins FITT, and Salute to Play 60.

On a more personal level, Garçon has worked relentlessly to support his family's homeland, Haiti. He makes annual mission trips to help raise money and awareness for the country's difficult living conditions. This past October, Garçon led a Redskins relief effort and traveled to Haiti after the devastating destruction of Hurricane Matthew to bring water and medical supplies.

Garçon's mission to help change the world is fueled by the community efforts he experienced growing up. "I grew up in our church and we played sports all the time," he recalled to NFL Player Engagement. "We always had somebody to take us to church, take us to school programs. The guy that always picked us up, without him, I wouldn't be where I am now. I want to put out what he put into me."

The Redskins recognize Garçon as a humanitarian who has given back through charity and on the field. Garcon leads the Redskins in most recorded receptions (356), including a league-leading and team-record 113 receptions in 2013. Garçon is one of 32 candidates to receive the league-wide award to acknowledge a player's community service and volunteer efforts as well as his excellence on the field. The winner will be announced in Houston at the NFL Honors on Feb. 4.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising