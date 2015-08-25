News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Make Sure To Vote For #SkinsCamp Dance-Off

Aug 25, 2015 at 03:59 AM

Redd Jr.'s Son Tries One Of Dad's Redskins Jerseys
PHOTO: Redskins Hat Spotted At Pre-SummerSlam Interviews

The last weekend of Redskins training camp had a slightly more relaxed vibe, as was evident by the music blasting during the team's warmups.

Most of what was projected through the speakers were dance songs – not the EDM house stuff, but the kind that lets you slide and shake at an easy pace – that were easy to incorporate into some stretching.

Several players began to move to these songs. And, coupled with Ricky Jean Francois' Peanut Butter Jelly Dance, the guys seemed to have begun a little competition with each other.

Well, now is your chance to tell them who has the best shuffle, shimmy and feet.

Each week, you’ll have a chance to vote for your favorite dance based on three of the following matchups.

Round 1: Kyshoen Jarrett vs. Dyshawn Davis

Round 2: Terrance Plummer vs. Duke Ihenacho

Round 3: Ricky Jean Francois vs. Darrel Young

Happy voting!

