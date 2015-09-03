Martrell Spaight And Terrance Plummer Satisfied With Effort

Plummer, meanwhile, didn't have the luxury of coming in as a Redskins draft pick. After racking up 344 career tackles at Central Florida from 2011-14, Plummer had to settle with signing with Washington as a college free agent on May 7.

He showed off his consistency to the coaching staff throughout the offseason workout program and into minicamp and training camp, and carried it over into the preseason, as he finished with 12 tackles and trailed only Spaight and outside linebacker Preston Smith (13) for the team lead.

"It felt good man – and that's the key, it's on film," Plummer said. "So 31 other teams get to see it, and of course the Redskins get to see it, so hopefully somebody fell in love with me this preseason."

Plummer said he enjoyed developing this offseason and preseason under Redskins defensive coordinator Joe Barry, whose motor is always going.

"Coach Joe B demands a lot out of us, as he should," Plummer said. "This is a business and we had a lot of injuries in this preseason. He needed one of us to step up and I think I answered the bell when he asked me to and to play with my all."

As the clock ticks down to 4 p.m. Saturday, both Spaight and Plummer say they feel satisfied with their effort as they try to find their way as playmakers in the NFL.

"Whether it's practice squad, get released, or make the 53, whatever happens, I know I gave it my all," Spaight said. "And I'm just prepared for the next obstacle."

Plummer said his theme over the next couple days will be "just relax."

"'Cause if I am here for the next week, we got the Miami Dolphins coming up," Plummer said of the Redskins' Week 1 opponent at FedExField. "I try not to stress. I don't control anything, and I like to control the playing field, and that's over with for right now, and that's up to the guys upstairs. That's how I try to handle it, be relaxed, be stress-free, and always be thankful."

