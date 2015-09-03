News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Matt Jones Earns High Grade For Preseason Performances To Date

Sep 03, 2015 at 06:28 AM

Matt Jones always had the power. Now he's showing some good hands and a little bit of burst, too.

Through three preseason games, the rookie out of Florida is currently third in the league with 169 rushing yards on 20 carries along with a touchdown.

He's also caught two passes for 28 yards.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks likes what he's seen out of Jones, giving him a "B-plus" in his latest preseason player grades.

The rookie is a big, physical power back with outstanding vision, balance and body control. He consistently runs through arm tackles in the hole and shows impressive pop finishing runs in the secondary, as evidenced by his punishing runs against the Ravens on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 231-pound Jones also displays nimble feet and impressive agility for a big back. He catches the ball well out of the backfield, displaying soft hands and adequate receiving skills (see: his 17-yard reception on a flat pass from Kirk Cousins). With a versatile set of skills that could make him a quality option as a third-down back, Jones could steal some minutes from starter Alfred Morris during the regular season," writes Brooks.

If he continues having showcase performances like he has during the preseason in the regular season, Brooks thinks Jones "could carve out a big role going forward."

"Jones has been one of the Redskins' top performers during the preseason. He has shown tremendous potential as a power runner, yet he also displays the receiving skills coaches covet in workhorse backs. Jones needs to finish off the preseason with a strong Week 4 performance that showcases his impressive skills as a 'grinder' between the tackles," Brooks writes.

Keep doing your thing, Matt.

