Matt Jones Uses Family Life To Support Tough Play

May 01, 2015 at 04:47 PM

In Seffner, Fla., Matt Jones lived a life you'd see as the premise in a movie.

He lived with his high school sweetheart and their daughter, Aniyah, when she was born. Jones, attending

the University of Florida the following year, did not let distance separate his family as he'd travel back from Gainsville, Fla. to see them when he could.

Jones tacked on the miles not only to see his family – more than 125 miles that is – but also racked up yards on the gridiron through the rest of his college career.

In 2014, he led the team in rushing yards (817) and tied the team lead with six rushing touchdowns. He finished his career with 1,431 yards on 297 carries (4.8 average).

These milestones did not come in strides though. There were some stumbles. In 2013, Jones played only five games before sustaining a torn meniscus in his left knee. Prior to the injury, Jones also missed most of camp that year with a viral infection.

But, like any instant classic, Jones' downfalls had a happy ending. Having those two injuries renewed his passion and devotion to football.

"To have a sickness and surgery in the same year, that was hard," he told Fox Sports in April. "I had to really appreciate how much I wanted to play football. It just helped me see a lot of things, lying on that bed. When I came off that bed I soaked it up."

So here Jones stands, a Redskin with a scar across his left knee. But, that scar symbolizes a fight deeper than the incision itself – a battle of perseverance not only for his future, but for his daughter's.

