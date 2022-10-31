Instant Analysis | McLaurin delivers clutch play to help Commanders claim 17-16 win

Washington (4-4) has won three in a row, and if there is any common trait among the victories, it is that none of them have been pretty. That was the case against the Colts, as Washington struggled to build any consistency for most of the contest. That was most apparent on third down, as the offense finished 2-of-12 on their conversion attempts.

For the players, however, all that matters is that they provided the production when they needed it most, and that is exactly what they did on the final two drives, down nine points after a Heinicke interception. Nearly half of their 362 total yards for the evening came on the final two drives, and both ended with points on the board.

While the offense struggled, the defense was doing all it could to keep Washington in the game. The Colts drove the ball into the red zone two times before the fourth quarter, and on both occasions, Washington was bailed out by fumbles recovered by the defense.