Media roundup from Washington's win over Atlanta

Sam Howell

On the big punt return by WR Jamison Crowder to spark the team:

"I told him after the game that it was one of the big plays to help us win the ball game. I think our defense also did a good job of putting them in good situations to win. Obviously, that punt return gave us a short field [advantage] and we were able to put seven points on the board off of that. So yeah, that was huge. Whenever you can get sparks from defense or special teams, it definitely helps the offense, especially against a defense like Atlanta. They did a good job and did a lot of things really well and made things tough on the passing game. We were able to take advantage of some short fields, and I think the main thing is that we have a lot of things that we can clean and do better."

On the RB Brian Robinson touchdown on the screen pass:

"Honestly, that was a great play by him. We had three offensive linemen that were able to get out in front of him and block for him. The screen game is something that has helped us out a lot this year and that was a great time to call it. Good job by EB [Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienemy]. We were excited and B. Rob made them pay at the goal line."

On whether they made it an emphasis to get WR Terry McLaurin involved early:

"Yeah, we script the first 15 plays. We call it, "The first 15." We script plays, and Terry had a good opportunity to be the primary on a lot of those plays and get the ball. We knew we were going to see a lot of man coverage, and Terry is a guy that excels in beating man coverage. We were able to get Terry going. We want to get everyone going. Curtis [Samuel] and Johan [Dotson] weren't involved much in the passing game and that's something we have to continue to get better at moving forward."

On his understanding that he is going to have ups and downs as a quarterback in the NFL:

"Every single game is different, and you never know how each game is going to go. There're going to be some ups and downs throughout the season, and I think the main thing is that you have to find little things to really try and work on and focus on every week to make sure that you are continuing to grow. I feel like we've done a good job of that so far. Our coaches have done a really good job of pointing out what the focus is each week. I think everyone has something that they can do a better job of, and our coaches do a great job of putting that out there."