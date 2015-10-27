Morgan Moses Receives A Top Week 7 Grade From Pro Football Focus

Some suffer sophomore slumps. Others adapt, learn from their mistakes and get better and better as time goes on.
For second-year Washington Redskins tackle Morgan Moses, his progression has been one of the bright spots on an offensive line that's performance continues to turn heads.
Despite giving up a sack on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – the only time all day that Kirk Cousins was taken down – Moses was a top offensive tackle in Week 7 action according to ProFootballFocus.com.
"Moses did allow a sack, but he continues to flash the kind of talent that suggests he could be the Redskins' right tackle of the future," ProFootballFocus wrote.
Moses started just one game during his rookie season in place of an injured Trent Williams.
At the start of training camp this year, Moses was working with the second-team before it became clear his services were needed in the starting lineup.
"I think reps, number one, since training camp and OTAs – really since training camp – and then the comfort level playing right tackle," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said recently of Moses. "Like I said before, he played left tackle his last two years at Virginia and then we tried to flip him last year and he wasn't quite ready. Everything was backwards to him. His sets were different, but having another year under his belt playing just right tackle, I think it's helped him out the most. And [Offensive Line] Coach [Bill] Callahan has done an excellent job with him. The comfort level with his pass sets, his combination blocks on the right side is the big difference."
