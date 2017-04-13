News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

NFL.com: Terrelle Pryor Sr. Set For Big Season With Redskins

Apr 13, 2017 at 09:10 AM
With one year of NFL experience at the wide receiver position, Terrelle Pryor Sr. has already proven himself to be an impact player, and that's what made him a perfect fit for the Washington Redskins.

Someone else who's looking for big things out of Pryor in his debut season with the Redskins is NFL Media analyst Nate Burleson, who believes that out of all the wide receivers that changed teams during the free agency period, Pryor is the man most equipped to raise his game to even higher heights.

This is what Burleson had to say about Pryor:

"The converted QB is the ultimate X-factor," Burleson said. "Pryor topped 1,000 yards in his first season as a full-fledged wide receiver despite dealing with inconsistent quarterback play in Cleveland. Pryor's ceiling as a receiver is still unknown, but it stands to reason that Washington QB Kirk Cousins will only elevate Pryor's production. In accepting a one-year, $8 million deal, Pryor is betting on himself to have a great season. I think he'll out produce everyone on this list and notch 1,300 receiving yards."

A lot of eyes will be on Pryor this coming season, and for good reason as Burleson noted. When you crack the 1,000-yard barrier in your first full season at wide receiver, fans and critics alike will expect you to make that an annual occurrence. Those loft expectations don't bother Pryor one bit, because he's confident in his abilities and he's focused on the task at hand.

"I'm just coming to play my game," Pryor said. "I dealt with double teams and different type of stuff last year. There's no pressure. It's all about hard work. You win games. You win your matchups today. You just continue to do that. You don't really worry about pressure. You just go out there and play your game and play to the highest level you possibly can."

