NFL Films' 'The Timeline: Lombardi's Redskins' Airs Tonight

Following his second Super Bowl in as many seasons, Lombardi retired from the Green Bay Packers' head coaching job in 1967. After one year of retirement, Lombardi itched to get back on the sideline.

The legendary coach took over a Washington team that was going through their roughest stretch in team history, with 14 straight losing seasons.

The Redskins finished 7-5-2 in Lombardi's one season as Washington's head coach; it was their first winning season since 1955.

"(NFL Films) has documented that season before, but it's always been in a very condensed narrative," producer David Plaut told NFL.com's Ed Sherman. "We really felt the story hadn't been properly told."

Unfortunately, Lombardi couldn't see the full rebuild himself; he was diagnosed with colon cancer in the following April and died just five months later at age 57.