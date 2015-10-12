Nick Sundberg Gives Nice Donation To Local Boy Scout

RELATED LINKS:--Get To Know New Redskin
Wyatt McNeil is a boy scout living in the Ashburn, Va., area. He's been going door to door selling popcorn to help support military troops overseas.
He's brave enough to sit in front of a camera at home to ask his friends and family to support him. He's just seven years old, in case you were wondering.
He wants to be the top seller in the area.
One day, Wyatt knocked on the door of a Redskins alumnus, and thought it might be a good idea to stop by Redskins Park and ask a player to donate something to his cause.
The organization obliged. Wyatt came to the lobby, where longsnapper Nick Sundberg purchased some popcorn and then gave a little extra.
Sundberg bought 10 Gold Level donations ($55 dollars each) to support the troops serving overseas.
Then of course, he posed for a photo. Just look at how much happiness is wedged between those two teeth.
To help support Wyatt, you can go to his ordering page here.
