Nick Sundberg Gives Nice Donation To Local Boy Scout

One day, Wyatt knocked on the door of a Redskins alumnus, and thought it might be a good idea to stop by Redskins Park and ask a player to donate something to his cause.

The organization obliged. Wyatt came to the lobby, where longsnapper Nick Sundberg purchased some popcorn and then gave a little extra.

Sundberg bought 10 Gold Level donations ($55 dollars each) to support the troops serving overseas.

Then of course, he posed for a photo. Just look at how much happiness is wedged between those two teeth.

To help support Wyatt, you can go to his ordering page here.

