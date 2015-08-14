Niles Paul: 'This Is A Tough Pill To Swallow'

RELATED LINKS:
--Paul Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury
--PHOTOS: Redskins Players, Coaches Take In Pro Football HOF
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.
During the first quarter of the Washington Redskins' preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, tight end Niles Paul went down with an ankle injury that head coach Jay Gruden announced was season-ending during his postgame press conference.
Along with the tweet he posted above, Paul wrote the following Friday morning:
Paul is a fan and team favorite, and teammates were quick to wish him a speedy recovery:
.
.
.