NoXCuses Boxing Team Shares Its Background On Redskins Park Visit

"It's a family thing," says boxer Lamont Roach Jr., sitting next to his teammates D'mitrius Ballard and Kevin Rivers Jr.

He is talking about "NoXcuses," one of the top boxing clubs in the country, located in Capital Heights, Md., which hosts budding professionals and community kids, giving them free boxing classes and training. Many of them use the programs as ways to stay off the streets, and Lamont, along with relative Bernard Roach, the founder, make sure they compete in national competitions.

"The ones that box and stay in the gym, they're something like little brothers," Roach Jr. says.

Roach Jr. is also talking about the boxers sitting beside him on a recent trip to Redskins Park. The three of them all had similar entry points into boxing – their fathers and family members had experience in the ring before them – and they've been together for the last five years.

They've also all grown up in the DMV area, which means they were born as Redskins fans, which is why they admire their surroundings walking into the lobby, later appearing on "Redskins Nation" with Larry Michael.