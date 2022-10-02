3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 4 loss

Washington traveled to Dallas for its second straight division match up in two weeks. For the third Sunday in a row, the Commanders came up short, losing to the Cowboys, 25-10. Here are three numbers to know from the defeat:

11

For context, before the Commanders came into the contest at AT&T Stadium, they had given up 12 penalties total across their first three games of the season. In just today's loss, Washington gave up 11 penalties. From a sheer yardage perspective, the penalties were costly, amounting to 136 yards lost.

Perhaps more detrimental though were when the flags were thrown. Midway through the second quarter with the Commanders up by one, Benjamin St-Juste intercepted an underthrown Cooper Rush pass. The interception was negated because of illegal contact. Dallas scored five minutes later to take a lead that it would not give up for the rest of the game.

That play was the first of two interceptions that would be called back for the Commanders. In the third quarter, Kam Curl intercepted a Rush pass intended for Tony Pollard, but the play was called back and Dallas got an automatic first down after William Jackson III was called for defensive holding.