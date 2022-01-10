Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

The Washington Football Team has capped off the 2021 season with a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 18 victory.

26

It's been 26 years since Washington has had a receiver record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, despite having talented players like Santana Moss, DeSean Jackson and several others. Against the Giants, Terry McLaurin ended that drought.

McLaurin finished the day with four catches for 93 yards, pushing him to 1,053 for the season. His 30-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter helped set up a field goal on Washington's opening drive, while a 40-yard reception put the offense in position to extend the team's lead to 15 points. Both grabs helped McLaurin average 23.3 yards per catch, which by far led all pass-catchers in the game.

Now with 3,090 yards in three seasons, McLaurin has added more evidence to why he is one of the league's most reliable young players.