Off Day Outreach | Daniel Wise, James Smith-Williams give back to the DMV community

For the last 4-5 weeks, Daniel Wise has been working with D.C.'s "The Good Project," an initiative that promotes excellence, engagement and ethics in education with the goal of preparing people to become good workers and good citizens who contribute to the overall well-being of society. Wise regularly meets with a group of middle schoolers who have been flagged for attendance issues and speaks with them about the importance of going to school and getting to school on time. Last Tuesday, he was joined by DMV-born singer Ari Lennox. The attendance group, Wise notes with excitement, is getting smaller and smaller each week.