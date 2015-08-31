Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

It's Redskins Day at Papa John's.

Every Monday after a Redskins game, get a Large Cheese Pizza for just $9.99. Receive a free topping for every Redskins touchdown. Double the free toppings when the Redskins win!

That's right, folks, that means you can get eight free toppings today following the Redskins 31-13 victory over the Ravens on Saturday.

A 22-yard touchdown between Kirk Cousins and Jamison Crowder in the second quarter got you your first free topping. Later on in the quarter, Chris Thompson punched it in from a yard out to get the team's second touchdown and your second free topping.

Then in the second half, Rashad Ross recorded two touchdown receptions.

By final whistle, the Redskins won 31-13, meaning you can get eight free toppings today!

Who's hungry?

