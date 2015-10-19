Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

It's Redskins Day at Papa John's.

Every Monday after a Redskins game, get a Large Cheese Pizza for just $9.99. Receive a free topping for every Redskins touchdown. Double the free toppings when the Redskins win!

That means you can get two (2) free toppings today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the New York Jets.

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon got the scoring started in the game -- and you your first free topping -- when his quick moves at the line of scrimmage allowed him to get past Darrelle Revis for a two-yard score in the first quarter.

Then in the fouth quarter, safety Jeron Johnson blocked a punt that would be recovered by Rashad Ross in the end zone for a touchdown.

Who's hungry?

