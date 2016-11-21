Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

It's Redskins Day at Papa John's.

Every Monday after a Redskins game, get a Large Cheese Pizza for just $9.99. Receive a free topping for every Redskins touchdown. Double the free toppings when the Redskins win!

That means you can get twelve (12) free toppings today after the Redskins scored six touchdowns and defeated the Green Bay Packers, 42-24, at FedExField on Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Trent Williams and wide receiver Jamison Crowder gave you your first free topping, courtesy of their 17-yard touchdown connection in the first quarter. Running back Rob Kelley got you your second free topping, thanks to his 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Cousins and wide receiver Jamison Crowder got you your third free topping with their 44-yard touchdown hookup in the third quarter.

Cousins and wide receiver Rob Kelley got you your fourth free topping, thanks to their 70-yard touchdown completion in the fourth quarter. Kelley got you your fifth free topping with his one-yard touchdown run, which also occurred in the fourth quarter. Kelley got you your sixth free topping with his four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The team doubled all those toppings with the win!